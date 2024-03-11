Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.08).

LON MKS opened at GBX 242.80 ($3.08) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136.10 ($1.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 293.20 ($3.72). The company has a market cap of £4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,214.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 242.48.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

