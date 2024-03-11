Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.93) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.08).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKS
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile
Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marks and Spencer Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.