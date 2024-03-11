Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$400,943.98 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.90, for a total transaction of C$400,943.98.

Harley Michael Finkelstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,198 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.39, for a total transaction of C$89,119.22.

On Monday, February 26th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,256 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.02, for a total transaction of C$250,767.35.

Shares of TSE:SHOP traded down C$1.29 on Monday, reaching C$101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,567. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of C$54.78 and a 52-week high of C$123.20. The company has a market cap of C$122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$106.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital downgraded shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

