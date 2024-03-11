Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,007,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173,035 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 0.8% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned about 0.16% of Shopify worth $109,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,170,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,398,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,726,616. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 846.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

