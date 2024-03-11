Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 19198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Sharp Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Sharp had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

