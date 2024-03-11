Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 8,488 Shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AlphaTime Acquisition worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 120.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 123.1% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 113,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 62,657 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. 37,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

