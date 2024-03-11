Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,988,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,942,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,994,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,394,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Canna-Global Acquisition by 51.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 223,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 75,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

CNGL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.06. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,484. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $11.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

