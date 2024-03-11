Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 93,750 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 93,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Up 0.3 %

WRK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $45.98.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WestRock

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.