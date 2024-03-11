Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,777,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,060,204. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

