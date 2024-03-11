Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMBU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 19,735 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aimfinity Investment Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,110,000.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMBU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.08. 44,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $12.70.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Company Profile

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does do not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

