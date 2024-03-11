Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of AlphaTime Acquisition worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,338,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 123.1% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 113,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 62,657 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 37.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 545,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC increased its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 33.1% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 315,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition by 16.3% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 449,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

AlphaTime Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.90. 37,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

AlphaTime Acquisition Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

