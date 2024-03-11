Shaolin Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFI – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,707 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.11% of Aetherium Acquisition worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMFI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aetherium Acquisition by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aetherium Acquisition alerts:

Aetherium Acquisition Trading Down 2.6 %

GMFI traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,350. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91.

About Aetherium Acquisition

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aetherium Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetherium Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.