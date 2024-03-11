SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 26,970 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,970 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sprott Inc. increased its position in i-80 Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,028,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 325,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the second quarter worth about $24,396,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in i-80 Gold by 17.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,073,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,395 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.6% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,571,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 835,370 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 2.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,829,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IAUX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,158. i-80 Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

