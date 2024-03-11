SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Iteris were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 57,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after buying an additional 96,281 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 35.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 153,113 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 42.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 110,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. StockNews.com raised Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 97,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $216.70 million, a PE ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 0.68. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. Iteris had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $385,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,320,800 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $67,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,238 shares in the company, valued at $966,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $385,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,320,800 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,164 shares of company stock worth $662,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

