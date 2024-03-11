SG Americas Securities LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOCO. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 7.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 276,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 101,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 137,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,234. The firm has a market cap of $290.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.40. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.09.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.07 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

