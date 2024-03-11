SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.09. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 166.93% and a negative net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.
SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.
