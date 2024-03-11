SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Insider Carol Fairweather Purchases 8,000 Shares

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) insider Carol Fairweather bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 878 ($11.14) per share, for a total transaction of £70,240 ($89,148.37).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 891 ($11.31) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 858.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 801.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. SEGRO Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 675 ($8.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 913 ($11.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 19.10 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is -1,029.41%.

SGRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 863 ($10.95) to GBX 940 ($11.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

