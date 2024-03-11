Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 34,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,393,000 after buying an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $200.21 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.84 and its 200-day moving average is $193.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

