Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.29.

NYSE:SMG opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $79.68.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,777,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492 over the last 90 days. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

