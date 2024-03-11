Scotiabank Trims Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Target Price to C$139.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$141.00 to C$139.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$189.46.
Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.7 %
Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.3681517 earnings per share for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.21%.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
