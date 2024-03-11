Scotiabank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Scotiabank reissued their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.73.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

