Scotiabank Raises Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$85.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$82.50.

Get Linamar alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LNR

Linamar Stock Down 1.3 %

Linamar Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE LNR opened at C$69.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Linamar has a one year low of C$56.78 and a one year high of C$78.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Linamar’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$57.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,894,500.00. Insiders bought 51,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,993,611 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.