Scotiabank Raises Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$11.25

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$12.88.

CGX stock opened at C$7.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$491.61 million, a PE ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. Cineplex has a one year low of C$7.38 and a one year high of C$10.26.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.4747847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts bought 3,200 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

