Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,351,000 after acquiring an additional 386,534 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,010,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.64. 103,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $35.23.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

