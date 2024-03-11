Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.7% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 57,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $25.24. 670,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.