Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Insider Buys £20,303 in Stock

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) insider Philip Kay purchased 7,900 shares of Schroder Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,303 ($25,768.50).

Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance

Shares of SJG stock opened at GBX 258.70 ($3.28) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £308.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.79. Schroder Japan Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.29). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

About Schroder Japan Trust

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

