Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Insider Buys £20,303 in Stock

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) insider Philip Kay purchased 7,900 shares of Schroder Japan Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £20,303 ($25,768.50).
Schroder Japan Trust Price Performance
Shares of SJG stock opened at GBX 258.70 ($3.28) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £308.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.79. Schroder Japan Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 198.50 ($2.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 259 ($3.29). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.
About Schroder Japan Trust
