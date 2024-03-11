Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Trading Down 5.5%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 261,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 881,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SVRA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Savara in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Savara Trading Down 6.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $687.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 15.66, a quick ratio of 15.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Pauls sold 84,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $395,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,302,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,594.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 10,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,843 shares of company stock worth $884,741. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after buying an additional 4,948,596 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Savara by 30.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after buying an additional 1,874,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,800,000 after buying an additional 150,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Savara by 369.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after buying an additional 3,854,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Savara by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,088,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 174,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile



Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

