Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) CEO Buys $325,080.00 in Stock

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saul Centers Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BFS opened at $38.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

