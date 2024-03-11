Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 363,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,459,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty

In related news, CEO Denise Paulonis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $45,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,625.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

