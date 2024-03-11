Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,383 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.8% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Salesforce worth $106,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.15. 2,415,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,235. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.39. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $297.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,144,112 shares of company stock worth $315,443,192. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

