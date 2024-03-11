Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $304.32.
CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of CRM stock opened at $305.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $296.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Salesforce Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
About Salesforce
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.
