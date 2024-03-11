Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 27,652 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $280,667.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,797,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,533.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,787 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $18,120.18.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 863 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $8,724.93.

On Friday, January 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,028 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $132,364.48.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,926 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $149,558.52.

On Thursday, December 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,417 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $415,412.51.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,711 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $245,380.23.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VPV traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.23. 33,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,436. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 274.4% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 118,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

