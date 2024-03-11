Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DOC. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.74 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 232,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $12,555,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

