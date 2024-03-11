Route1 (CVE:ROI) Trading Down 12.5%

Shares of Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 71,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 107,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.
About Route1
Route1 Inc provides data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization technology solutions in the United States and Canada. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform.
