Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NR. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $586.18 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.75. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 81.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 395,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 177,824 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 55.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 184,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 281.1% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 119,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 88,299 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 531.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 254,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 214,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,304,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

