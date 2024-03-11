Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $13,481,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $10,749,000.

SLV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.37. 5,119,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,405,770. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.23.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

