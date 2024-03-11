Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,852 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $52.03. 30,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,898. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

