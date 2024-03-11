Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,952 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 4.4% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.93. 1,054,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,614. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.17.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.