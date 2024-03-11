Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.16. 498,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,831,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

