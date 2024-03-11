Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 42,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $824,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 321,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $292.52. The stock had a trading volume of 595,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.72. The company has a market cap of $211.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

