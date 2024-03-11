Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 53,714 iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 428.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $54.58.
iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Profile
iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).
