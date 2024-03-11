Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 5.8% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $42.27. 2,642,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 7,836,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. Roblox’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $388,817.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,794,936 shares in the company, valued at $457,031,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,181,050.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $388,817.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,794,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,031,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,220 shares of company stock worth $27,808,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Roblox by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

