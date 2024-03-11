Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.52.

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

