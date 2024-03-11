Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RITM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RITM opened at $10.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RITM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

