Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Gap Down to $62.69

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.69, but opened at $61.08. Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 810,363 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $2.58 dividend. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,926,000 after buying an additional 111,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,542,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 57,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 161,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

