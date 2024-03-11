RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Kenneth A. Goldman Sells 1,287 Shares

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,525.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $36.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.92. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 1,354.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.