RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RH

Insider Transactions at RH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,523 shares of company stock valued at $25,770,327. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $276.96 on Monday. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.43.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 81.84%. The business had revenue of $751.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.