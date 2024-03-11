RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of RFIL opened at $3.21 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
