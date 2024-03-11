RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $3.21 on Thursday. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $33.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

