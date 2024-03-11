Reviewing SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SurgePays and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Telenor ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SurgePays has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

19.8% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of SurgePays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays 14.63% 148.74% 52.34% Telenor ASA 18.03% 4.19% 1.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Telenor ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $121.54 million 0.92 -$680,000.00 $1.45 4.43 Telenor ASA $7.62 billion N/A $1.30 billion $0.99 10.91

Telenor ASA has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays. SurgePays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SurgePays beats Telenor ASA on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry. In addition, the company provides Surge Blockchain software, a back-office marketplace offering wholesale consumable goods direct to convenience stores who are transacting on the SurgePays Fintech platform. Further, it offers lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission. The company also provides machine-to-machine communication, as well as internet based services. Telenor ASA was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

