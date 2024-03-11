Reviewing Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Novavax 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $13.29, indicating a potential upside of 144.67%. Novavax has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.93%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Novavax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $331.41 million 3.38 -$226.54 million ($1.18) -4.60 Novavax $556.38 million 1.37 -$545.06 million ($5.53) -0.99

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -68.36% N/A -36.96% Novavax -55.41% N/A -32.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Novavax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX10013, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also focusing on products candidates for respiratory syncytial virus and malaria. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

