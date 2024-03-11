Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 8.40. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

